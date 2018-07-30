Two Pedestrian Crossovers Coming To Windsor



The City of Windsor is set to begin work on two pedestrian crossovers.

The first will be located at Wyandotte Street East and Chilver Road, with installation expected to begin very soon.

The second will be located at Prince Road and Barrymore Lane and should be in place by the fall of this year.

“A pedestrian crossover is a little different from a crosswalk because it’s located in areas where there are no traffic lights or stop signs nearby,” says Executive Director of Operations, Dwayne Dawson.

The PXO is a designated crossing area with ground markings and a flashing signal that alerts drivers to use extra caution and yield to pedestrians crossing the road.

Drivers and cyclists must stop behind the yield line and wait until the pedestrian completely crosses the road before proceeding.