Three Drivers Suspended During LaSalle RIDE Program

During the evening hours of Saturday, July 14th and into the early morning hours of Sunday, July 15th LaSalle Police held RIDE spot-checks at several locations throughout the town.

In total, over 571 drivers were checked to see if they had been consuming any alcoholic beverages before getting behind the wheel.

Of that, 14 drivers were subjected to roadside breath tests and three drivers had their licences suspended for three days.

In addition officers issued several cautions for traffic related infractions including burnt out headlights and not having up to date documentation.