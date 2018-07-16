Three Days Grace Performs This November At The Colosseum

Canadian alternative hard rock and post grunge band Three Days Grace with special guests Nothing More and Bad Wolves will hit The Colosseum stage on Thursday, November 29th at 7:30pm.

Three Days Grace, the internationally acclaimed and multi-platinum Canadian band with over a billion streams on Spotify, has staked a spot amongst the elite hard rock bands. They have broken records, toppled charts and made history by holding the all-time record for “most #1 singles at Active Rock Radio ever” with 14 songs as well as earning two BMIs, several Juno nominations and multiple Billboard awards including “#1 Rock Artist of the Year”.

Finding international fame with their 2003 hit “I Hate Everything About You”, Three Days Grace has continued with hit after hit success from all of their six albums, including “Never Too Late,” “Animal I Have Become,” “I Am Machine” and “Pain”. Their recently released #1 single “The Mountain” is featured on Outsider, their sixth full-length album and fifth consecutive charting Top 40 debut on the Billboard Top 200 album chart. The band remains “one of the most listened to rock bands in the world” on Spotify.

The concert starts at 7:30pm with opening acts Nothing More and Bad Wolves.

Tickets start at $30 Canadian and go on sale at noon at the Box Office and online on Saturday, July 21st. $1 per ticket will be donated to World Vision.