This Friendly Young Girl Is Waiting For Her Big Break
Saturday July 21st, 2018
Posted at 12:00pm
Written by the Windsor-Essex Humane Society:
Karaoke is a very vocal cat. This friendly young girl is waiting for her big break–to be your finalist on her version of “The Voice.” She much prefers your attention to that of any toy, and while she enjoys being close to you she is not a lap cat. Are you destined to make beautiful music together?
Visit the Humane Society’s website to find more information on how to adopt a pet!
