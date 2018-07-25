Tecumseh Corn Festival Carnival Ride Tickets Now Available

Carnival ride tickets are now available for the 43rd annual Tecumseh Corn Festival, taking place Friday, August 24th to Sunday, August 2th6 at Lacasse Park.

An Unlimited Ride Bracelet, may be purchased for $25. That’s a $5 savings and is good for any one-day of the festival. The Advanced Discount Ride Ticekts may be purchased at Tecumseh Recreation Complex & Arena or at the Tecumseh Leisure Pool, located in Lacasse Park during pool operating hours.

“We are excited to once again be a part of the Tecumseh Corn Festival,” said Bruce Brock, President of Carter Shows Ltd. “Our goal is create great memories and experiences in every community we visit”.

Festival and Events Ontario named the Tecumseh Corn Festival one of the Top 100 Festivals in Ontario for the 14th consecutive year. This year’s event is three days of spectacular family entertainment including: a vendor village filled with a variety of Arts & Crafts; food booths; Carter Shows Midway; and, the renowned Corn Booth featuring “Tonnes & Tonnes” of Hot Buttered Corn on the Cob from Tecumseh’s own Bonduelle and prepared by the volunteers of the Optimist Club of St. Clair Beach.

Full details on the festival can be found at www.tecumsehcornfestival.ca.