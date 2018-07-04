Mostly CloudyNow
Summer Festival Preview: Essex Fun Fest

Wednesday July 4th, 2018

Posted at 3:00pm

Summer Festivals
The Essex Fun Fest kicks off this Thursday and runs all weekend.

Now in it’s 31st year, the four day festival features carnival rides, a parade, food, art & craft booths, sports tournaments, live entertainment, Bavarian gardens, a car show and fireworks. All the charm that a small town festival has to offer!

For more information, check out the Windsor-Essex Summer festival Guide.

