Summer Festival Preview: Essex Fun Fest
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Wednesday July 4th, 2018
Posted at 3:00pm
The Essex Fun Fest kicks off this Thursday and runs all weekend.
Now in it’s 31st year, the four day festival features carnival rides, a parade, food, art & craft booths, sports tournaments, live entertainment, Bavarian gardens, a car show and fireworks. All the charm that a small town festival has to offer!
For more information, check out the Windsor-Essex Summer festival Guide.
