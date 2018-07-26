Summer Festival Preview: Caribbean Roots and Rhythm Music Festival
Thursday July 26th, 2018
Posted at 1:00pm
A new festival takes over the riverfront this weekend.
The Windsor Caribbean Roots and Rhythm Music Festival will highlight the best of Caribbean, Latin, and African cultures, and promises to transform Festival Plaza into a showcase of music, food, and art.
Along with music, local food, artists, service, and merchandise vendors will also be on the plaza along with a licensed area for alcohol purchase and consumption.
For more information, check out the Windsor-Essex Summer Festival Guide.
