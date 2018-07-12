Summer Festival Preview: Belle River Sunsplash

Thursday July 12th, 2018

Posted at 1:00pm

Summer Festivals
The annual Belle River Sunsplash is this weekend.

There are a wide variety of activities every day including the Classic Cruise Car Show, Carnival at Lakeview Park, free concerts at the Amphitheatre, the K of C Refreshment Tent, Can-AM Watercross Races, SOLTRA Lawnmower races and Muskie Canada’s Kids Fishing Derby.

Check out the Windsor-Essex Summer Festival Guide for a complete look at all the weekend fun.

