Summer Festival Preview: Belle River Sunsplash

The annual Belle River Sunsplash is this weekend.

There are a wide variety of activities every day including the Classic Cruise Car Show, Carnival at Lakeview Park, free concerts at the Amphitheatre, the K of C Refreshment Tent, Can-AM Watercross Races, SOLTRA Lawnmower races and Muskie Canada’s Kids Fishing Derby.

