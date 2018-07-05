Partly CloudyNow
32 °C
90 °F
Mostly CloudyThu
33 °C
92 °F		ClearFri
24 °C
76 °F		ClearSat
27 °C
80 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Summer Festival Preview: Amherstburg Ribfest

Thursday July 5th, 2018

Posted at 2:00pm

Summer Festivals
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The annual Amherstburg Ribfest kicks off Friday in Amherstburg on the playing field at the Centennial Park in heart of the town.

The family event features food, entertainment, midway rides, children’s activities, a licensed area, and best of all – great ribs! Parking and admission are free but donations are greatly appreciated.

For daily times and more information check it out on the Windsor-Essex Summer Festival Guide.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.