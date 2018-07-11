Steve Martin And Martin Short Team Up For A Night Of Laughter At Caesars Windsor

Legendary comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short, will perform on The Colosseum stage on Saturday, November 3rd at 9pm.

Martin and Short, who worked together on iconic comedy films Three Amigos and Father of the Bride, will perform new comedic material and musical sketches. Similar to a variety show, it will be an evening of film clips and interludes where the longtime actors and friends will chat about their lives in Hollywood. On stage, they’ll be joined by late-night jazz pianist Jeff Babko, who performs as a member of the band on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and Grammy Award-winning bluegrass group Steep Canyon Rangers.

Martin Short is a Hamilton-born actor, comedian and writer. A master of physical comedy, he rose to fame as a cast member on Saturday Night Live and appeared in Mars Attacks! and Jungle 2 Jungle. Steve Martin a fellow Saturday Night Live alumnus is a well-known actor, comedian and bluegrass musician who gained popularity after performing stand-up on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson. He’s known for his roles in Cheaper by the Dozen and Planes, Trains and Automobiles.

Tickets start at $55 Canadian and go on sale at noon on Saturday, July 21st.