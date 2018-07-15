Smog And Air Health Advisory Issued

Today will be hot, hazy and humid with light winds due to a stagnant weather pattern.

Possible high levels of air pollution are expected today. A smog and air health advisory is in place due to the possibility of deteriorating air quality.

High levels of air pollution are expected today. Hot and sunny conditions are expected to cause increasing ground-level ozone concentrations this afternoon. Local high risk AQHI values are expected this afternoon and early evening that may persist for several hours.

Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk. If you, or someone in your care, develop symptoms, reduce or reschedule strenuous outdoors activities where ever possible until the air quality improves.