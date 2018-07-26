Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued

Thursday July 26th, 2018

Posted at 1:39pm

Weather
At 1:35pm Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

This line of severe thunderstorms is located from 10 kilometres northeast of Parkhill to Windsor to 47 kilometres south of Amherstburg to 95 kilometres west of Amherstburg, moving east at 70 km/h.

Communities in the path include Windsor, Amherstburg and Strathroy.

