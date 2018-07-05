Power Out In The West End

Last updated: Thursday July 5th, 9:50pm

Enwin reports that there are currently 317 customers without power in the west end. That is down from 840 at 8:20pm.

The power outage has been caused by two separate issues.

A burnt up connection in the powerlines on Ojibway Parkway and a tree limb on the powerlines in the 4800 block of Matchette.

Repairs are currently being made and restoration is ongoing.