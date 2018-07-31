PHOTOS: More Funnel Clouds Spotted Over Windsor (Tuesday)
Tuesday July 31st, 2018
Posted at 5:46pm
windsoriteDOTca readers have spotted more funnel clouds over Windsor, late Tuesday afternoon.
This is the third day of funnel cloud sightings over the Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent region.
On Sunday, Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for Chatham-Kent. Funnel clouds were spotted near Ridgetown.
On Monday, several Windsorites spotted funnel clouds over East Windsor.
No watches or warnings are in effect by Environment Canada at this time.
More to come…
@windsoriteDOTca @WindsorPolice Funnel clouds spotted at Manning pic.twitter.com/b7RREEnYEZ
— Mandy McKee (@mandymckee) July 31, 2018
