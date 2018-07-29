PHOTOS: Fourth Annual Spotted In Windsor Water Balloon Toss

The fourth annual Water Balloon Toss took place in Lanspeary Park Sunday afternoon, where friends and families can get together and enjoy some summer fun.

Attendees are able to, of course, participate in large scale balloon fights, as well as enjoy some fun in the sun with slip and slides, a dunk tank, face painting, and many games.

The goal for this year’s event was to have over 55, 000 water balloons tossed throughout the day.