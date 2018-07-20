PHOTOS: 16th Annual Walkerville Art Walk

The 16th annual Walkerville Art Walk is taking place this weekend, featuring a variety of art, goods, and food for sale.

The yearly event brings local artists, crafters and creative minds together in the Walkerville area with the roads blocked off to vehicular traffic to allow for shoppers to be able to roam comfortably while they shop. Booths are set up along the street, and businesses in the area eagerly participate as well.

The walk continues Friday evening until 2 am and will resume Saturday from 11am until 2am.