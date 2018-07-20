PHOTOS: 16th Annual Walkerville Art Walk

Friday July 20th, 2018

Posted at 7:37pm

Community Photos
0
0
0
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The 16th annual Walkerville Art Walk is taking place this weekend, featuring a variety of art, goods, and food for sale.

The yearly event brings local artists, crafters and creative minds together in the Walkerville area with the roads blocked off to vehicular traffic to allow for shoppers to be able to roam comfortably while they shop. Booths are set up along the street, and businesses in the area eagerly participate as well.

The walk continues Friday evening until 2 am and will resume Saturday from 11am until 2am.

 

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.