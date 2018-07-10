Partly CloudyNow
OPP Investigating After Man Found On Neighbour’s Porch Covered In Blood

Tuesday July 10th, 2018

Posted at 11:28am

Leamington
OPP are investigating an alleged assault that occurred on July 5th, 2018.

Police say that they responded to a Marlborough Street West residence at approximately 11:50pm to find a man on a neighbour’s porch covered in blood.

They say there no suspects and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed or have knowledge of this crime is asked to call police.

