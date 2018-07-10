OPP Investigating After Man Found On Neighbour’s Porch Covered In Blood
Liz Thorne
Tuesday July 10th, 2018
Posted at 11:28am
OPP are investigating an alleged assault that occurred on July 5th, 2018.
Police say that they responded to a Marlborough Street West residence at approximately 11:50pm to find a man on a neighbour’s porch covered in blood.
They say there no suspects and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who may have witnessed or have knowledge of this crime is asked to call police.
