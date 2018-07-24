Open House Planned For Harrow Streetscape Project

An Open House is planned for the upcoming streetscape project in Harrow.

“We had a great turnout at the first open house and have received lots of feedback from community members,” explained Nelson Silveira, Economic Development Officer. “We have considered that feedback and produced a draft plan to present to residents.”

The draft plan will be presented by Town staff and Stempski Kelly Associates Inc., the consulting firm tasked with the project. The firm also completed the Essex Centre streetscape plan in 2014.

The project aims to revamp the physical characteristics of sidewalks and public rights of way on King and parts of Queen and McAfee Streets in Harrow Centre. The project will also include a comprehensive theme which reflects the community’s past, present, and future.

It takes place on Thursday, July 26th from 7pm to 8:30pm at the Harrow and Colchester South Community Centre.

“This is the start of a long-term project which will have an impact on the community for decades to come,” Silveira added. “We’re excited to hear from our residents and hope they will join us throughout the process.”