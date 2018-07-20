OLG Makes First-Quarter Payment To Windsor

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation has issued a first-quarter (April to June, 2018) non-tax gaming revenue payment of $1,210,030 to the City of Windsor for hosting Caesars Windsor.

These payments are made under an equitable formula in the Municipality Contribution Agreement that determines the funds municipalities receive for hosting a gaming facility and are based on a graduated scale of gaming revenue that is consistent across all sites in Ontario.

Since May 1994, Windsor has received more than $49.5 million in non-tax gaming revenue.