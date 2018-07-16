New Trees Planned For Walker Road Medians
Monday July 16th, 2018
Posted at 10:00am
The medians along Walker Road next to the van plant are getting a make over by the City of Windsor.
The existing trees were all removed as they were in poor health.
The current medians will be rebuilt with raised tree pits that will provide more room for the tree to grow and keep the road salt away from them.
When complete 20 news trees will be planted along with rubber mulch and coloured concrete.
