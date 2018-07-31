Meeting Planned On Relocated Of West End Transit Terminal

Tuesday July 31st, 2018

Posted at 9:00am

City News
Transit Windsor will be hosting the second of two public information meetings to discuss the proposed location for a new west Windsor transit terminal, and to present the alternative design options considered, along with the preferred site alternative.

Transit Windsor will be relocating from the current College Avenue terminal and is looking for a more inclusive location that will serve as an accessible neighbourhood anchor in west Windsor.

The meeting takes place at Tuesday from 4pm to 6pm.

