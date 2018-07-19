Man Wanted After Air Conditioning Unit Theft
Liz Thorne
Thursday July 19th, 2018
Posted at 2:06pm
Windsor Police are investigating a theft from a business in the 8100 block of Wyandotte Street East.
They say that the suspect entered the store on June 18th, 2018 at approximately 4:10pm. He selected a window AC unit and left the store without paying for the item.
He was last seen driving away in an older model minivan which was light in colour.
Police are requesting public assistance in identifying the suspect.
