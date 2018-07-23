Hotel Tax Coming To Windsor



Windsor City Council has voted to charge a 4% tax on the cost of rooms at hotels, motels, Airbnbs and bed and breakfasts.

The new money will be used to support tourism in the city.

Half would go to Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island, and the other to fund the city’s tourism development.

City administration says that the new tax could generate about $2.8 million a year.

The new tax starts in October.