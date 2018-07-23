Hotel Tax Coming To Windsor

Monday July 23rd, 2018

Posted at 9:03pm

City News
0
0
0
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Windsor City Council has voted to charge a 4% tax on the cost of rooms at hotels, motels, Airbnbs and bed and breakfasts.

The new money will be used to support tourism in the city.

Half would go to Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island, and the other to fund the city’s tourism development.

City administration says that the new tax could generate about $2.8 million a year.

The new tax starts in October.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.