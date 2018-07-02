Hot Weather To Continue All Week

The extremely hot weather we experienced all Canada Day weekend is going to continue into this week.

A cold front is forecast to pass through southern Ontario this afternoon ushering in a slightly cooler and less humid air mass. However, daytime highs are still expected in the low 30’s in the next two days and overnight low temperatures in the high teens.

The high heat and humidity return on Wednesday when daytime highs again will be near mid 30’s with humidex near mid 40’s. Overnight low temperatures are expected to be in the low 30’s, except high teens in some rural areas, providing little or no relief from the heat.

A cool down is expected by Friday with the passage of a cold front.