Ground Broken For New Habitat ReStore

Habitat for Humanity is partnering has broken ground on one of the largest ReStores in Canada. nn

They have partnered with Dino Maggio and Anthony Maggio of Mid South Land Developments to build the new store that will be located on Edinborough right behind Teppermans.

The new facility will allow shoppers to support Habitat for Humanity while purchasing new and used building supplies and furniture at affordable prices. Volunteers and donors will also have an easier time due to accessible facilities and safer loading and unloading area. The facility will also have 2000 sq feet of skilled labour training spaces where many of the 180 youth trained at Habitat will gain hands-on experience in construction, maintenance, appliance and furniture repair.

“This building is designed with all our supporters in mind, donors, volunteers, students and shoppers.” says Rick Young, Regional ReStore manager. “It’s a beautiful thing.”

The new store will open in Spring 2019.