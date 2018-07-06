Great-Grandfather Wins $100,000

Glen Thomson of Windsor won $100,000 with Encore. Glen matched the last six of seven numbers in exact order to win the $100,000 prize.

“I’ve been playing the lottery for about 25 years,” shared Glen, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. “I usually play LOTTO MAX, and sometimes ENCORE.”

Following the draw, the retired military truck driver checked the numbers online before heading out for the day. “I didn’t think I won anything, but something told me to hang on to the ticket,” he smiled. “I brought it to the store thinking I won $10 until the retailer congratulated me and told me I actually won $100,000!”

Glen and his wife of 28 years were in total disbelief of the big win. “I was shaking all the way home,” he laughed.

The father, grandfather and great-grandfather has big plans for his winnings. “We vacation frequently so there will be some travelling in the future,” he said. “And we will be sharing with the family.”

“We have worked so hard our whole lives, so this is a real shock,” Glen concluded

The winning ticket was purchased at Petro Canada on Huron Church Road in Windsor.