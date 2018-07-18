Gabriel Iglesias Heading To The Casino

Stand-up comedy Gabriel Iglesias is headed back to The Colosseum on Friday November 23rd at 9 pm.

Iglesias has been described as a witty, electrifying and talented performer, who has the ability to consistently deliver a hilarious comedy experience. His high-octane show is a mixture of storytelling, parodies, characters and sound effects that bring his personal experiences to life. His unique and animated comedy style has made him popular among fans of all ages.

As one of the most successful stand-up comedians, Iglesias performs to sold-out concerts around the world. He is also one of the most watched comedians on YouTube with over 300 million views and has over 9 million fans on Facebook. Iglesias has the distinct honour of being one of the few to headline and sell-out Madison Square Garden.

In 2016, Iglesias released his sixth one-hour comedy special; I’m Sorry For What I Said When I Was Hungry on Netflix worldwide. This year, Iglesias will release a multi-cam comedy series, Mr. Iglesias, and two stand-up specials with Netflix. Iglesias can also be heard voicing in numerous animated films including Coco, Norm of the North, The Book of Life, The Nut Job 1 & 2 and Disney’s Planes. For more information visit www.fluffyguy.com.

Tickets start at $40 Canadian and go on sale at noon on Friday, July 27th at the Box Office and online.