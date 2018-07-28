Funeral Arrangements Set For Mark Boscariol

Funeral arrangements are now set for Mark Boscariol.

Visitation will take place at Families First on Dougall Avenue in South Windsor starting on Monday, July 30th from 7pm to 9pm.

It continues Tuesday afternoon from 3pm to 5pm and 7pm to 9pm.

His funeral will take place on Wednesday, August 1st at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church at 11am. A procession to Heavenly Rest Cemetery will follow.

The family is asking that donations be made in Mark’s memory to the Little Things Matter Program.