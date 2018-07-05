Free Friday Swimming In LaSalle

Every Friday is a free swimming day in LaSalle.

Free swims will take place at the Vollmer Complex Fridays from 6pm to 8pm on July 13th and 27th and August 10th and 24th.

Pre-registration for swims taking place at the Vollmer Complex is strongly encouraged. Register in advance online at www.lasalle.ca/register or by calling 519-969-7771.

They take place at the LaSalle Outdoor Pool on Fridays from 2pm to 4pm on July 6th and 20th and August 3rd, 17th and 31st.