Fox Sightings In Lakeshore

Tuesday July 24th, 2018

Posted at 3:10pm

Lakeshore
The Town of Lakeshore is reporting increased fox activity within the urban areas.

The Town recommends keeping properties clean, eliminating hiding places and picking up pet excrement. Foxes are omnivores, consuming a large variety of small mammals (rodents), birds, eggs, insects as well as fruits, grasses, sedges and tubers. They will take advantage of garbage or carrion if available.

The Ministry of Natural Resources recommends individuals keep their distance from wildlife. The animal will most likely avoid human interaction.

