Flood Watch Issued

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch for the area.

They say that a strong and widespread storm system tracking to the east of our region could bring the possibility of damaging waves, shoreline erosion, and shoreline flooding exists.

The system tracking over the region is currently generating east/south east winds. These winds blowing consistently throughout the day will initially affect most of the south coastal reaches of this region. Areas impacted Saturday are Pelee Island, Amherstburg, Essex, Kingsville and Leamington.

This system will continue to affect the region for the remainder of the day and will modify on Sunday. As the system, tracks to the north/east winds will then shift and strengthen and ultimately will then blow out of the east/north east.

For Sunday, all coastal areas of the region may be affected. East/north east winds have the potential for causing nearshore wave damage and erosion for all municipalities identified above and including Lakeshore, Tecumseh and the East limits of the City of Windsor on Lake St. Clair.

In addition, the wind setup on both Lakes Erie and St. Clair will elevate water levels in the Detroit River. Elevated levels can cause shoreline erosion, breakwall and dock damage. All moored pleasure craft and small vessels should be properly secured and or removed.