Fire Ban In Tecumseh

Tecumseh Fire & Rescue Services has implemented a burn ban until further notice.

They say that the lack of rainfall has led to increased dry conditions which are ideal for rapid fire spread. The burn ban applies to all areas of Town and no permits will be issued until further notice.

“A ban on open burns is normal in these dry conditions,” said Bob Hamilton, Tecumseh Fire & Rescue Services Fire Prevention Officer. “Residents can still use their barbecues and propane fueled tables, however we request that no open fires in pits or other facilities be held until we receive significant rainfall to wet the ground enough.”

Fines during a burn ban include cost recovery for the Tecumseh Fire & Rescue Services and could be greater than $500.