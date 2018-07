Election 2018: Who’s Running In Windsor

We are about to head into municipal election season.

Friday, July 27 at 2pm is the last day for those wishing to run in the upcoming election to submit their nomination paperwork.

Here is a look at who is running as of 6pm on Thursday, July 26th.

Mayor:

Drew Dilkens

Franz (Frank) Dyck

Tom Hensel

Ernie Lamont

Matt Marchand

Ward One:

Fred Francis

Krysta Glovasky-Ridsdale

Wiquar Husain

Darcie Renaud

Ward Two:

Fabio Costante

John Elliott

Ward Three:

Rino Bortolin

Helmi Charif

Patricia Mary Copus

Steve Palenkas

Ward Four:

Chris Holt

Ward Five:

Adam Castle Lillian B. Kruzsely Joe Lucier Ed Sleiman Joey Wright



Ward Six:

Jeff Denomme

Jo-Anne Gignac

Josh Jacquot

Terry Yaldo

Ward Seven:

Steve Gavrilos

Irek Kusmierczyk

Angelo Marignani

Albert Saba

Ward Eight:

Giovanni (John) Abati

Gemma Grey-Hall

Patti Hayes

Gary Kaschak

Kathryn MacDonell

Lisa Valente

Ward Nine:

Alex Aggarwal

Xavier Gonzalez

Kieran McKenzie

Hilary Payne

Ward Ten: