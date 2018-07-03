Demolition Continues For Future Ambassador Bridge Replacement
Tuesday July 3rd, 2018
Posted at 9:00am
A multi-story apartment building on Mill Street is the latest boarded up structure to come down in the shadows of the Ambassador Bridge.
The building sits on land that is designated as the future customs plaza for the new span of the Ambassador Bridge.
Since the fall, contractors have been removing dozens of bordered up structures, in preparation for future bridge construction.
