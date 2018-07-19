City To Take Over Several Properties With Back Taxes

A number of properties in the City of Windsor with unpaid taxes could soon become city property.

An earlier tax sale was unsuccessful in selling these properties and administration is recommending to City Council that the properties be vested in the name of the Municipality. In total there are ten properties with total unpaid taxes estimated at $1,073,223.

A storm water retaining pond located at 1172 Brookview has unpaid taxes and penalties totaling $33,39. The pond is currently in use and will be retained for this purpose. In the event that it can be abandoned in the future, city administration says that they will look into the cost to decommission and fill in the pond to create a residential building lot.

Vacant land located at 3416 and 3418 Sandwich has unpaid taxes and penalties of $120,411. In spring of 2017, the a building on the property was damaged by fire and an order was issued for demolition of the entire structure. It has remained empty since then.

The French Canadian Club property at 1253 and 1257 Wyandotte Street East has unpaid taxes and penalties of $246,177. The property has three residential units on the second floor that are vacant. The building was recently boarded up to prohibit access.

The vacant Baby Tavern at 1683 College has unpaid taxes and penalties of $277,921 and two properties located at 910 and 912 Campbell have unpaid taxes and penalties of $79,930. These two properties are adjacent to each other and the current ownership is held by the same corporation. The city says that records indicate that the corporation is no longer active.

The Baby Tavern property has several property standard concerns which have been identified for immediate correction. Orders have been issued for defects with the building foundation, exterior doors, windows, skylights, and porch. Interior cladding on walls are in need of repair. Smoke alarms are needed and rubbish and refuse need to be discarded. They say that the main building structure is reasonably sound.

The building department has conducted several board ups over the past two years to deal with unauthorized access to this building primarily through the 2nd floor exit on the east side.

Vacant property at 251 Watkins has unpaid taxes and penalties of $25,535. Vacant land located at 1010 Wyandotte Street west has unpaid taxes and penalties of $59,155. Two properties on Wildwood have unpaid taxes and penalties of $4,164 and $4,688.

Once the properties are vested into the city, the Manager of Real Estate Services will obtain an independent appraisal of the properties, with the exception of 1172 Brookview, and seek permission to offer the land for sale.