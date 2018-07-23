Changes Coming To Festival Plaza

Changes are coming to Festival Plaza along the riverfront.

One key change will be a dedicated walkway along Riverside Drive starting at Glengarry and connected to a new ramp built behind the stage that will lead to the riverfront. This will allow cyclists and other riverfront uses a proper dedicated detour route when the main riverfront walkway has to be closed for events. This would also include finishing the retaining wall along the plaza.

Other changes include a new dedicated entry way and support building at the east end of the plaza. This would include ticket areas, washroom building, offices, garbage and maintenance storage rooms.

More trees, improved fencing and landscaping are also planned.

The first phase of the project will start this year includes the construction of the remainder of the retaining wall along the pedestrian esplanade and the access ramp at the back-of-house of the Festival Plaza Stage. This is estimated to cost $3.8 million.