Central Park Tennis Courts To Cost More

Rebuilding the Central Park Tennis Courts is going to cost more than originally planned.

The tennis courts that were originally constructed in the 1970’s, and have been undergoing reconstruction with a budget of $100,000.

Administration says that the current economic conditions has caused an escalation of costs for a number of projects including this one and that the original budget projected for this project is not sufficient to restore the courts to their original standard.

Work began this past spring, and the courts have since been replaced with a regular asphalt surface. The original courts had an acrylic coloured top coat finishing, and administration says that they have received many complaints and requests from court users to have this again.

Administration has estimated that $45,000 in additional funding are required to complete the courts including top coating with a layer of specialized colour painting.

Council approved the request Monday evening.