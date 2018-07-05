Caesars Windsor Earns TripAdvisor Awards Of Excellence

Caesars Windsor has earned the 2018 TripAdvisor awards of excellence under the attraction and hotel categories. This is the eighth consecutive year for the award-winning hotel and the fifth year for the property under the Attraction category.

Out of nearly 9,000 TripAdvisor online reviews for the Caesars Windsor hotel, over 90% rated accommodations Excellent or Very Good averaging 4.5 out of 5. It was also rated #1 out of 35 hotels in the city.

“The awards our property earns based on guest feedback are an authentic measure of our guests’ firsthand, world-class experience,” said Kevin Laforet, Regional President, Caesars Entertainment.