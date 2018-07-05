Mostly CloudyNow
25 °C
77 °F
OvercastThu
33 °C
93 °F		ClearFri
24 °C
76 °F		ClearSat
27 °C
80 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Caesars Windsor Earns TripAdvisor Awards Of Excellence

Thursday July 5th, 2018

Posted at 7:35pm

City News
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Caesars Windsor has earned the 2018 TripAdvisor awards of excellence under the attraction and hotel categories.  This is the eighth consecutive year for the award-winning hotel and the fifth year for the property under the Attraction category.

Out of nearly 9,000 TripAdvisor online reviews for the Caesars Windsor hotel, over 90% rated accommodations Excellent or Very Good averaging 4.5 out of 5. It was also rated #1 out of 35 hotels in the city.

“The awards our property earns based on guest feedback are an authentic measure of our guests’ firsthand, world-class experience,” said Kevin Laforet, Regional President, Caesars Entertainment.

 

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.