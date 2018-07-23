Burn Ban Lifted In LaSalle, Continues In Tecumseh

One burn ban has been lifted while another remains in effect in Essex County.

The burn ban is still in effect in Tecumseh. Fire officials say that although moderate rainfall occurred over the weekend in some parts of the town, some areas did not receive any.

Meanwhile in LaSalle, the ban has been lifter. Fire officials there say that recent rainfall has reduced the risk of open burning. Residents are reminded that any cooking, recreational or agricultural fires comply with our Town by-law.