Burn Ban Lifted In LaSalle, Continues In Tecumseh

Monday July 23rd, 2018

Posted at 10:53am

County News
0
0
0
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

One burn ban has been lifted while another remains in effect in Essex County.

The burn ban is still in effect in Tecumseh. Fire officials say that although moderate rainfall occurred over the weekend in some parts of the town, some areas did not receive any.

Meanwhile in LaSalle, the ban has been lifter. Fire officials there say that recent rainfall has reduced the risk of open burning. Residents are reminded that any cooking, recreational or agricultural fires comply with our Town by-law.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.