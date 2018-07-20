BioBlitz To Take Place At Point Pelee National Park

To help commemorate Point Pelee National Park’s 100 years of conservation and even longer history of ecological study and environmental stewardship, participants are invited to join the first ever all park, all species BioBlitz is planned for this weekend.

A BioBlitz is a fun and educational activity that allows participants to team up with scientists to experience the outdoors, discover plant and animal species, and contribute to their protection. It is a team effort to find as many different life forms as possible. At this time of year, many groups of plants and critters are visible and it’s a great time to discover the incredible biodiversity of Point Pelee National Park.

The park’s resource conservation staff will be joined by nature experts and naturalists to conduct a 24-hour, all-park search aimed at documenting every species in the park, starting at 12pm on July 21st.

BioBlitz participants are invited to join experts for talks and hikes on different groups of species found in the park. They can also partake in their own species survey with the use of the iNaturalist app on their personal iPhone or Android device.