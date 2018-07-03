Partly CloudyNow
31 °C
88 °F
Partly CloudyTue
30 °C
87 °F		Partly CloudyWed
33 °C
91 °F		Chance of a ThunderstormThu
33 °C
91 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Beat The Heat: Evening Swimming Hours Added At Outdoor Pools

Tuesday July 3rd, 2018

Posted at 5:13pm

City News
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The City of Windsor is adding extra swimming hours during the evening to help residents beat the heat this week.

Swimming will be offered from 6pm to 8pm starting on Tuesday, July 3rd to Sunday, July 8th at Atkinson, Central, Lanspeary, Mic Mac, and Remington. It will also be offered from 6pm to 8pm on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at Riverside.

All outdoor pools are open for afternoon recreational swim daily from 1:30pm to 4:30pm. Central Pool is from 2pm to 4:30pm on Tuesdays only.

There are also eight free spray pads in Windsor, open daily from 10am to 8pm.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.