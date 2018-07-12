Amherstburg Shuttle To St. Clair College Cancelled Due To Vehicle Shortage

A shuttle provided by Amherstburg Community Services to get students at St. Clair to and from their classes has been cancelled.

According to the organization, they have been unable to raise the funds needed to replace a bus they took off the road back in December, and nope students are left looking for other options as the new school years gets closer.

“It is a terrible situation and we didn’t take this decision lightly,” said executive director Kathy DiBartolomeo. “We’ve already had students calling us to book the shuttle for the fall semester. It’s disappointing to say the least, but with the vehicles we have currently, we knew we could not reliably provide the service alongside our regular CareLink Health Transit service.”

Amherstburg Community Services has been working to fundraise $75,000 to purchase a new accessible vehicle, which would allow them to continue to provide the service alongside their regular accessible transportation program for adults with mobility issues and seniors.

To date, they have raised over $18,000, with local business, Concours Mold Inc., committing to provide the remaining $25,000 once $50,000 has been raised. Donations can be made online at www.amherstburg-cs.com or by visiting their office. Anyone interested in supporting this