Amherstburg Seeking Public Input On Branding Strategy

The Town of Amherstburg is looking to develop a branding strategy for the town.

The town has hired marketing agency Cinnamon Toast New Media Inc. to lead the project which will include a new innovative new tourism website to attract visitors, guests and investors.

To launch the project a survey has been created to engage residents of the community as well as interested parties from neighboring areas. It aims to gather information about what makes Amherstburg unique to other municipalities and what elements stakeholders would like to see reflected in the town’s future brand and logo. It also seeks information on how often the website is accessed, and what visitors to the site find most valuable, including ease of use, information about events, attractions including restaurant and accommodation recommendations.

“Amherstburg continues to be progressive in meeting the growing interests of new markets. We encourage everyone to participate in filling out the short survey to help us in the creation of an exciting new logo and tourism website,” says Anne Rota, Manager of Tourism and Culture for the Town of Amherstburg.

The first public consultation, led by Cinnamon Toast New Media Inc. and attended by town representatives, will be held on Wednesday, August 29th, 2018 at 3pm and 6pm at the Libro Credit Union Center.

The online survey can be found here.