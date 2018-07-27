Amherstburg Move To Windsor Policing Approved
Liz Thorne
Friday July 27th, 2018
Posted at 10:59am
The Ontario Civilian Police Commission has approved Windsor Police taking over policing in Amherstburg.
The town has maintained that the switch to Windsor Police will deliver significant financial savings to the town while maintaining and enhancing the current levels of service delivery.
The Town will incur initial transition costs, and then expects to achieve annual cost savings of almost $570,000.
The contract for policing by Windsor will be effective midnight January 1st, 2019.
