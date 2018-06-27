ClearNow
Wednesday June 27th, 2018

Posted at 1:55pm

Beach Report
With summer vacation season kicking into high gear, windsoriteDOTca will once again be providing weekly beach reports every Wednesday.

We will let you know which beaches are safe for swimming, and those that are not.

Beach sampling will take place every Monday. If the beach is closed due to high E. coli levels, the beach will be resampled on Thursday of the same week. Beach water quality results from Monday’s sampling are posted on Wednesday during the summer. If the beach was resampled, results will be posted on Friday.

Based on samples taken Monday, June 25th, 2018:

Swimming is not recommended  at West Belle River Beach in Lakeshore.

No beaches are closed this week.

