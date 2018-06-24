Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare will soon be able to provide cardiac services at a planned new satellite site as part of the expansion of the Tecumseh Arena.

The location will include indoor sports fields, offices and smaller activity rooms.

The announcement was part of the 8th annual Bob Probert Ride.

“We have been waiting anxiously to announce the satellite location of HDGH’s cardiac wellness program to the community, ” said Dani Probert. “To extend the current services offered into the east-end community has been one of our ambitious fundraising goals for a few years now.”

In 2016, proceeds from the Bob Probert Ride were used to outfit the west-end hospital’s Rehabilitation and Wellness Centre with brand new, state-of-the art-exercise equipment for those enrolled in its Cardiac Wellness Program.

“The expansion of these much-needed cardiac services into the east-end will allow those residents to complete the 6-month program closer to home,” said Bill Marra, HDGH VP of External Affairs and Executive Director of The Changing Lives Together Foundation. “One of our hospital’s goals has been to provide care to patients where it is most familiar and comfortable, reaching beyond the walls of the hospital. We are excited to achieve these goals of service excellence.”

Plans are still being finalized with the Town of Tecumseh. Upon groundbreaking, the project is estimated to take 16 to 18 months to complete.