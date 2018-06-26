The entertainment line-up has been announced for the 43rd annual Tecumseh Corn Festival at Lacasse Park.

Friday, August 24th, 2018 – 12pm to 11pm

Afternoon performance by Elvis Tribute Artist, Norm Ackland Jr.

Evening performances by Motor City Manouche, Stone Men, JASCO and Buck Twenty

Saturday, August 25th, 2018 – 12pm to 11pm

Afternoon performance by Sharon & Bram, celebrating their 40th Anniversary Tour

Evening performances by the Coffeehouse Combo, Phil Kane Trio & Guests, and Pretzel Logic



Sunday, August 26th, 2018 – 12pm to 7pm

The annual Miss Tecumseh Pageant kicks off the afternoon followed by a performance by Jody Raffoul

“The Tecumseh Corn Festival has provided fantastic family-friendly entertainment for over forty years. This year the festival continues to provide visitors with a great experience,” said Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara.

Friday afternoon is Senior’s Day with free admission to the park for Seniors. Saturday is Family Day starting off with the “Largest Small Town Parade” at 11AM followed by family fun at the park including a Giant Corn Maze, Bouncy Castles, Mini Golf, Pony Rides, Jangles the Clown, the Border City Barkers, and Mad Science. Sunday will see the crowning of a new Miss Tecumseh along with a special unveiling by Muscle Cars & Classics.