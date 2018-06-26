Bryce Phillips has been named the new Chief Executive Officer of Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority.

Phillips replaces André Juneau, who has been serving as interim CEO of WDBA since December 2017.

Born and raised in Windsor, Phillips earned a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from the University of Windsor. With over 35 years of wide-ranging experience, he most recently served as the Vice President of Kinectrics. Prior to this, he held key leadership positions at the Darlington Nuclear Generating Station.

Phillips joins WDBA the authority as the procurement process gets set to meet significant milestones in the coming weeks.

Advanced construction activities in the U.S. are set to begin this summer, and the official construction start of the new bridge will begin later this year