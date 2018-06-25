New stores and a new food court are set to open this Wednesday at Devonshire Mall.

Mall officials announced details today that the highly anticipated opening of the new food court is Wednesday, June 27th, 2018.

Opening ceremonies for the food court — part of the mall’s $70 million redevelopment — begin at 9:30am.

Stores and food vendors in the expanded area that have been confirmed to open on Wednesday include:

A & W

Bikini Village

Cultures

Feta & Olives

Footlocker

Freshly Squeezed

Hurry Curry

Kentucky Fried Chicken

Manchu Wok

Mandarin Restaurant

Mountain Warehouse

Mucho Burrito

New York Fries

Niko Sushi

Shoppers Drug Mart

Taco Bell

Tim Hortons

The new food court and expansion is located in space that occupied the former Target store. A feature of the new food court is that all food waste will be separated by mall staff to ensure proper diversion.

Mall officials say while the majority of food court retailers will open on the June 27th, construction will continue throughout the summer to bring more retailers to the market.

“This is a very exciting time in Devonshire Mall’s 48 year history within our community,” says General Manager Chris Savard. “This opening is a testament to our retailers, our owners, our management team and most importantly, our customers. Devonshire continues to provide fantastic food offerings housed in a spacious, comfortable seating area.”

“We are proud to say that we have made a commitment to obtain zero waste status in our food court through a strategic recycling program,” says Savard. “Our efficient staff and diligent food court retailers along with ‘state of the art’ automated systems, help to position Devonshire Mall as a leader in recycling efforts. The universal washroom facilities will enable customers who require special care, a private room with accessibility apparatus. This offering is a direct result of customer input and we are proud to be able to help serve the needs of many in our community.”