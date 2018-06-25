Last updated: Monday June 25th, 3:37pm

A new temporary location has been chosen for the Downtown Windsor Library when it has to move from its current Ouellette Avenue home next Summer.

Mayor and Library Board Chair Drew Dilkens announced Monday afternoon that it would move into the top three floors of the new City hall, in space set aside for future expansion.

The Windsor Public Library Board announced the sale of Central Library to the Downtown Mission in February with the building scheduled to change hands at the end of June next year.

“The City Hall campus location,” said Dilkens, “will provide the appropriate time to properly research, review and ultimately select an optimum site for a permanent downtown WPL Central Library.”

Materials and resources not making the move to the new location will be distributed to other library branches. Library staff has already begun to formulate transition plans.

“The key to making this transition successful,” says WPL CEO Kitty Pope “is patience, flexibility and communication. We are thrilled to be moving to the downtown core, and look forward to welcoming the community to the new City Hall Branch.”